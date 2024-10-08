HALLOWEEN HAPPENINGS: Looking back at spooky season memories around Coleraine

The days of a plastic mask and making a Halloween costume out of an old sheet have long gone!

The Halloween holidays are HUGE now with lots us dressing up, going ‘trick or treating’, attending fireworks displays and even decorating our houses!

We took a look back through the Coleraine Times archives at Halloween happenings from the past.

See if you can spot any spookily familiar faces...

1. RETRO

SCARY STORIES...Children and storytellers at a Halloween Party in Coleraine Library in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

2. RETRO

Gemma Collins and Julie Ann Mitchell, enjoying the fancy dress Halloween Party in The Railway Arms in Coleraine in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

3. RETRO

Hannibal Lecter (Susan Patton) gets to grip with Edward Sissorshands (Rebecca Quigg) at the Halloween Fancy dress party in Coleraine in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

4. RETRO

Dame Edna (Paula Cauley) was the star at a Halloween Fancy Dress party in The Railway Arms in Coleraine in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

