In a letter sent to parents and guardians at the end of February, staff confirmed the pre-school would close from July 2025.
It comes as a low number of applications for the 2025/2026 school year led to the Education Authority’s withdrawal of Preschool Education Programme funding at the setting. “Without funding, the setting is not financially viable,” the letter read.
“Staff will continue to be committed to deliver the high level of Preschool Education and support children's development and wellbeing until the end of the school year.
"This decision has been particularly tough for all of us as we have cherished the relationships built with each child and family throughout the last 31 years. The love and care the staff have shown to each child is unparalleled, and we are immensely grateful for the trust you placed in us.”
We’ve taken a look into the Larne Times archives and unearthed these lovely photos from the pre-school between 2006-2015 – can you spot any familiar faces?