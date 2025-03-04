In a letter sent to parents and guardians at the end of February, staff confirmed the pre-school would close from July 2025.

It comes as a low number of applications for the 2025/2026 school year led to the Education Authority’s withdrawal of Preschool Education Programme funding at the setting. “Without funding, the setting is not financially viable,” the letter read.

“Staff will continue to be committed to deliver the high level of Preschool Education and support children's development and wellbeing until the end of the school year.

"This decision has been particularly tough for all of us as we have cherished the relationships built with each child and family throughout the last 31 years. The love and care the staff have shown to each child is unparalleled, and we are immensely grateful for the trust you placed in us.”

We’ve taken a look into the Larne Times archives and unearthed these lovely photos from the pre-school between 2006-2015 – can you spot any familiar faces?

1 . Hansel & Gretel Pre-school Enjoying a sunny spring day in 2009 were Sophie, Jamie, Jack, Karl and Amy from Hansel & Gretel Pre School in Glynn. LT14-382-PR Photo: P. Rippon

2 . Hansel & Gretel Pre-school Hansel and Gretel Pre-school assistant, Ann McRoberts is pictured with Ella, Brody, Oliver and Louisa on her last day at the school in 2015. INLT 05-019-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

3 . Hansel & Gretel Pre-school Grace and Leona have fun at the Hansel and Gretel Pre-school, Glynn in 2015. INLT 05-021-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

4 . Hansel and Gretel Pre-school Hansel and Gretel Pre-school assistant, Anita is pictured with Aaron, Dylan, Cody and Harry in 2015. INLT 05-022-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne