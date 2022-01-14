Illicit still is recovered in Belfast raid (1922)

Brigadier General Sir John Nicholson who died at the siege of Delhi in 1857 and whose statue is located in Market Square, Lisburn

At the local Custody Court on Monday, January 11, 1922, before Mr John Gray, RM (presiding), Patrick Quinn was charged with having had possession of the still.

Head-Constable Murphy stated that on the Saturday night he accompanied a police party to 126 Dover Street. Sergeant Jones and a party of police went to the back. On entering the house, they found a complete still in the kitchen. The still head was full of boiling wash, evidently just having been run off at the time.

He arrested the accused, who said: “I know nothing about it. It was there since last day.”

An old poteen still held by the Police Museum at Knock Headquarters. The still was used for instructing officers on how poteen was made. Picture: Declan Roughan/Presseye

District-Inspector Armstrong said another man was fined £100 for having a still in the same house about a week previously.

Sergeant Jones stated that when the party went to the back of the house they heard a noise and looking round they saw the accused carrying out a complete still.

He tried to throw it over the wall to where there was some waste ground.

Asked if he had anything to say, accused stated: “It is lying there since the last time the house was raided. I know nothing about it. Furthermore, I am not the occupier. I am only lodging in the house.”

The RM asked: “Who is the owner of the house?”

Head-Constable Murphy replied: “Malachy Quinn, who was convicted about a week ago.”

Impressive scenes as Lisburn mark Nicholson centenary

The centenary of the birth of Brigadier-General John Nicholson was impressively observed at Lisburn a hundred years ago this week when the chairman of the Urban Council (Mr George Crothers, JP), accompanied by several member of the board, attended at the statue of Nicholson in Market Square.

They then placed a laurel wreath there “to honour the memory and mark the centenary of the birth” of the distinguished general.