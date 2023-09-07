Kilrea Pipe Band made its first public appearance just over 100 years ago on July 1, 1923, and, to help mark this milestone, members recently ran a Piping and Drumming Summer School.

The Summer School was held in conjunction with Kilrea and District Ulster-Scots Society every Friday morning from July 7 through to August 18 in Kilrea Orange Hall. There was an encouraging level of participation from young people and six tutors were present to introduce them to the basics of piping and drumming.

The band thanked several companies which kindly contributed to the overall experience: drum pads and sticks were donated by Andante Drums from Co. Down, G1 Reeds from Kirkcaldy in Fife donated T-shirts and other items and R.G. Hardie & Co. from Glasgow sent over baseball caps and literature. Piping and drumming tuition will continue to be offered in the coming months at evening classes to any young person or adult who would like to join the Band.

Anyone interested in beginning to learn to pipe or drum (snare, tenor or bass), in starting to play again after a break, in coming along as an experienced player or in finding out any information about the Band, should send an email to [email protected].

Here’s a look at the summer school participants and memories of Kilrea Pipe Band through the years – including the earliest known photo of the band.

1 . Culture Kilrea Pipe Band made its first public appearance just over 100 years ago on 1st July 1923. Photo: Kilrea Pipe Band

2 . Culture The earliest known picture of the band from July 1924 Photo: Kilrea Pipe Band

3 . Culture The band marked their centenary by running a summer school of piping and drumming. Photo: Kilrea Pipe Band

4 . Culture The band pictured at Church Street Kilrea, VE Day 1946 Photo: Kilrea Pipe Band