It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas...
Admit it, you sang that, didn’t you?
Let’s take a look through the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times photographic archives and the Christmas lights switch on events in Coleraine and Portrush.
1. FESTIVE SPIRIT
Getting into the festive spirit at the switching on of the Christmas lights in Coleraine back in 2010
Photo: Paul Nash
2. SNOW JOKE
The Snowman pictured with Karen and Emma at the switching on of the Christmas lights in Coleraine in 2010
Photo: Paul Nash
3. HAT'S GREAT
Taylor, Carly and Andrew having fun during the switching on of the Christmas Lights in Coleraine in 2010
Photo: Paul Nash
4. TALL STORY
A stilt-walker in the parade at the switch on of the Christmas lights in Coleraine in 2010
Photo: Paul Nash