In pictures: Christmas lights switch on

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas...

By Una Culkin
37 minutes ago
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 12:11pm

Admit it, you sang that, didn’t you?

Let’s take a look through the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times photographic archives and the Christmas lights switch on events in Coleraine and Portrush.

Recognise anyone?

1. FESTIVE SPIRIT

Getting into the festive spirit at the switching on of the Christmas lights in Coleraine back in 2010

Photo: Paul Nash

2. SNOW JOKE

The Snowman pictured with Karen and Emma at the switching on of the Christmas lights in Coleraine in 2010

Photo: Paul Nash

3. HAT'S GREAT

Taylor, Carly and Andrew having fun during the switching on of the Christmas Lights in Coleraine in 2010

Photo: Paul Nash

4. TALL STORY

A stilt-walker in the parade at the switch on of the Christmas lights in Coleraine in 2010

Photo: Paul Nash

ColerainePortrush