Thanks to Marbeth Wilson we can share photographs of the Gallaher Ladies Staff Table Tennis Team and of Buick Memorial Primary School, Cullybackey, circa 1958.

Buick Memorial Primary School, Cullybackey - c. 1958 L-R seated : Marbeth McCarroll, Anne McClean, Ruby Davison L-R standing: Caroline Stewart, Jennifer Campbell, Helen Johnston

