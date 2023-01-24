Register
Pictured at the 70th Anniversary of Robinson Board at Ballymoney Rugby Club in 2007
In pictures: Down memory lane at Ballymoney Rugby Club

Take a wander down memory lane with us as we look back through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
45 minutes ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 11:47am

Here we revisit some special events held at Ballymoney Rugby Club.

Firstly, we go back to 2007 for a reunion of classmates from Dalriada School and then, in the same year, we look back at a dinner dance to mark 70 years of the Robinson Hospital Board.

Take a look through the gallery and see who you can spot in the photographs...

1. Nostalgia

All smiles for the camera at a 70th Anniversary Dinner Dance for the Robinson Board at Ballymoney Rugby Club back in 2007

2. Nostalgia

A large group pictured at a 70th Anniversary Dinner Dance for the Robinson Board at Ballymoney Rugby Club in 2007

3. Nostalgia

4. Nostalgia

Robinson Board Members pictured at a 70th Anniversary Dinner Dance for the Robinson Board at Ballymoney Rugby Club in 2007. Included in the picture are Kay Dunlop, Margaret Alison, Hugh Clarke, Henrt Algeo, Chairman David Robinson, Dr John Johnston and Joe Gillan

