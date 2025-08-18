In pictures: magical memories as Castledawson community fun day back in 2007 brings the generations together

By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Aug 2025, 17:04 BST
Our latest delve into the Mid Ulster Mail archives has discovered this charming set of photos from the Castledawson Community Toddle Inn fun day back in August 2007.

By the looks of it there certainly was plenty of fun to be had for people of all ages. Have a look and see if you recognise anyone.

Having fun at the Castledawson Community Toddle Inn fun day in August 2007 were Robbie and Craig.

Gerry Ewing and Jason Young who supported the Castledawson Community Toddle Inn fun day held at the Parish Church Hall in August 2007.

Big smiles from Victoria and Andrea when they attended the Castledawson Community Toddle Inn fun day held at the Parish Church Hall in August 2007.

Amy and Chloe who took part in the fancy dress competition during the successful Castledawson Community Toddle Inn fun day in August 2007.

