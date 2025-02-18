In pictures: members of Bellaghy Historical Society celebrating 25 years of digging into local history

Various archaeological finds along the River Bann provide evidence of settlement dating back some 8-10,000 years.

It was only natural therefore that local people, keen to learn of their heritage, would think about establishing a local Historical Society.

On 16th February 2000, local historian Mrs Patricia Lowry, with help from Bawn Curator Ms Deborah Logan, convened a public meeting to determine the level of interest among local people for the development of a Historical Society. Seventeen people turned up for that first meeting and Ms Logan gave a talk on ‘The History of The Bawn.’

Bellaghy Bawn is a 17th century Plantation fortification and defensive dwelling which occupies an elevated site at the top of Castle Street with panoramic views of the town and surrounding area.

Greatly encouraged by the numbers and the obvious enthusiasm that there was, these two ladies, with help from Mrs Mary Breslin, set about planning a series of lectures.

In the months that followed, members enjoyed talks on ‘Agriculture in the Last Century’ by Ms Logan and ‘Ulster Dialects’ by Mr Alex Blair.

In May of 2000, members elected a Committee with Mrs Breslin (Chairperson), Mrs Lowry (Secretary) and Mrs Patricia Henry (Treasurer).

The newly formed Society also began work on its publication ‘Life in The Past’ which proved highly successful in terms of copies sold and provided a much needed income for the Society.

Such energy can only be marvelled at and as interest and membership grew, it was necessary for the group to find alternative accommodation and so in October of their first year, the Society moved to the Old School building on Castle Street where members continue to meet at 8.00pm on the second Tuesday of each month between October and April.

The range of topics too has expanded considerably reflecting the considerable interest that exists among locals and others who travel long distances to attend lectures.

Lectures over the intervening twenty five years have reflected not only on the arrival of the earliest settlers immediately after the last ice age but have also examined the economic, industrial, religious, educational, cultural and political events that have influenced the lives of people, not just from Bellaghy but across Ireland and further afield.

The Society’s lectures have covered the 10,000 year period from the neolithic settlers through the introduction of Christianity (Church Island is prominent in that history), the Vikings, Normans, the Great Irish Clans, the importance of the Battle of the Boyne not just for Irish political history but also for wider European politics and the Plantation. Members learned of the development of Bellaghy as a town, the Vintners’ Company, the Bawn and in a later period, the impact of the Penal Laws and the Great Famine.

Sadly, many of the founding members of the Society are no longer with us. However, current members would acknowledge with gratitude those history lovers especially Mrs Lowry, Mrs Breslin, Ms Logan and Mrs Henry whose vision, enthusiasm and energy have helped lay a strong foundation for the Society which has gone from strength to strength over the past twenty five years.

Here’s to the next twenty five.

1 . Celebrating 25 years Bellaghy Historical Society’s first committee in 2000 (front from left) Mrs Patricia Lowry (Secretary), Mrs Mary Breslin (Chairperson), Mrs Patricia Henry (Treasurer), (Back L-R) Mr Dermot Keenan, Mrs. Margaret Evans, Mr Sam Overend. Photo: George McIntyre / ElmRidge Photography

2 . Celebrating 25 years Some members of Bellaghy Historical Society pictured on a trip to Church Island in 2006 to meet up with Frank Rogers who was on a quest to canoe across 32 lakes in 32 counties in 32 days Photo: Supplied

3 . History society marks 25 years Last year (2024), some of the members of Bellaghy Historical Society took part in the Queen's University Belfast's archaeology survey at Maghadone Crannog outside Moneymore. Photo: George McIntyre / ElmRidge Photo