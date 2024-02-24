In pictures: Memorable moments as young stars take to the stage in Craigavon Civic Centre back in 2010
Our latest rummage through the archives has uncovered this great collection of photos from 2010 when local young people took their talents to the stage.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
By the look of it, the SELB Loughshore Youth Cultural Variety Concert in Craigavon Civic Centre was a great success and enjoyed by everyone who took part.
Have a look and see if you recognise anyone.