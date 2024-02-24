Register
In pictures: Memorable moments as young stars take to the stage in Craigavon Civic Centre back in 2010

Our latest rummage through the archives has uncovered this great collection of photos from 2010 when local young people took their talents to the stage.
By Valerie Martin
Published 24th Feb 2024, 19:13 GMT
By the look of it, the SELB Loughshore Youth Cultural Variety Concert in Craigavon Civic Centre was a great success and enjoyed by everyone who took part.

Have a look and see if you recognise anyone.