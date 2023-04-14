Register
In pictures: memories of great nights at the Causeway Hotel in Bushmills

Take a wander down memory lane as we look back through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 12:03 BST

Here we look at some events and celebrations which were held at the Causeway Hotel in Bushmills.

Recognise anyone?

Smiling for the Times photographer at the 50 Years Ordination Dinner at the Causeway Hotel back in 2010

Pictured at a special meal to mark 50 years Ordained for Rev Hugh Mullan, Moderator of the Route Presbytery and Rev Barkley Wallace at the Causeway Hotel in 2010. Included are Clerk of Presbytery Rev Noel McClean and Very Rev Dr Godfrey Brown

All smiles for the camera at the Causeway Hotel back in 2010

Tommy McAlister presents John Taggart a gift to mark his long service as Treasurer of Ballyoglagh LOL 1190 at a special dinner held at the Causeway Hotel in 2010. Included is W.M. James McConaghie

