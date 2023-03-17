Register
Maeve Metrustry and Eimear Murphy pictured enjoying the St. Patrick's Night Celebrations in St. Patrick's Hall Portrush in 2007
In pictures: memories of St Patrick's Days gone by

Happy St Patrick’s Day!

By Una Culkin
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:52 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:53 GMT

You may be out celebrating, climbing Slemish, settling down to watch Cheltenham, getting your dancing shoes on for a ceili, preparing for a parade or even at work but whatever you are doing this March 17, here’s some memories of other St Patrick’s Days in the area.

We’ve searched through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times for some memories.

There’s the Portstewart Duck Dive, a concert at St Patrick’s Parish Hall in Portrush, festivities in Coleraine town centre, a parade of Scouts in Ballymoney, AOH parade in Kilrea and a ploughing match in Ballycastle.

See if you recognise anyone...

The Dominic Graham School of Dancing Dancers who entertained during St. Patrick's Night in St. Patrick's Hall Portrush in 2007

St. Patrick's Church Portrush committee members who helped to organise the St. Patrick's Evening in 2007

All the way from Coleraine to Kilrea on St Patrick's Day in 2010

Waiting their turn are these people taking part in the 25th anniversay Portstewart Duck Dive in aid of funds for Portrush RNLI on St Patrick's Day in 2007

