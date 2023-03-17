In pictures: memories of St Patrick's Days gone by
Happy St Patrick’s Day!
By Una Culkin
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:52 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 10:53 GMT
You may be out celebrating, climbing Slemish, settling down to watch Cheltenham, getting your dancing shoes on for a ceili, preparing for a parade or even at work but whatever you are doing this March 17, here’s some memories of other St Patrick’s Days in the area.
We’ve searched through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times for some memories.
There’s the Portstewart Duck Dive, a concert at St Patrick’s Parish Hall in Portrush, festivities in Coleraine town centre, a parade of Scouts in Ballymoney, AOH parade in Kilrea and a ploughing match in Ballycastle.
See if you recognise anyone...
