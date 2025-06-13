In pictures: school principals you might remember from Lurgan's past

By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Jun 2025, 09:30 BST
We all remember the principals from our time at school, however long ago it was.

We’ve had a look through our archives from the not too distant past to find pictures of headteachers from schools across the Lurgan area.

You might not only recognise some of the principals but you might also spot some of your old schoolmates, or even yourself, in some of the photos.

Mrs Marie McGrath, principal of St Patrick's Primary School, Magheralin chats with Mrs Carrie Duffy and daughter Lily-Rose at the open night in 2011. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

Mr Joseph Johnston, principal, with Tom Bailey at the sound desk during the llvestream at the Lurgan Junior High School open night in 2011. Photo: Stephen Greenaway

Ms Deirdre McNally, principal of St Mary's High School with parents and pupils at the careers evening for Year 12 pupils in 2011. Photo: Dermot McGeown

Irish President Mrs Mary McAleese and Dr Martin McAleese with principals of Craigavon schools in 2011. They are, from left, Mr Joe Corrigan, Lismore, Mr Stephen Creber, Brownlow, Mrs Teresa O'Hagan, St Brendan's, Mr Ian Flack, Drumgor, Mr Sean McMorrow, St Anthony's and Mr Fergal Magee, PIPS. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins

