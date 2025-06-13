We’ve had a look through our archives from the not too distant past to find pictures of headteachers from schools across the Lurgan area.
You might not only recognise some of the principals but you might also spot some of your old schoolmates, or even yourself, in some of the photos.
1. Principals from Lurgan's past
Mrs Marie McGrath, principal of St Patrick's Primary School, Magheralin chats with Mrs Carrie Duffy and daughter Lily-Rose at the open night in 2011. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins
2. Principals from Lurgan's past
Mr Joseph Johnston, principal, with Tom Bailey at the sound desk during the llvestream at the Lurgan Junior High School open night in 2011. Photo: Stephen Greenaway
3. Principals from Lurgan's past
Ms Deirdre McNally, principal of St Mary's High School with parents and pupils at the careers evening for Year 12 pupils in 2011. Photo: Dermot McGeown
4. Principals from Lurgan's past
Irish President Mrs Mary McAleese and Dr Martin McAleese with principals of Craigavon schools in 2011. They are, from left, Mr Joe Corrigan, Lismore, Mr Stephen Creber, Brownlow, Mrs Teresa O'Hagan, St Brendan's, Mr Ian Flack, Drumgor, Mr Sean McMorrow, St Anthony's and Mr Fergal Magee, PIPS. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins
