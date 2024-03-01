Register
BREAKING
Proud parents Heather and Mervyn Shaw receive the Craigavon Sports Advisory Council Male Award on behalf of their son Gareth from Councillor Alan Carson at the Craigavon Sports Awards in 2007.Proud parents Heather and Mervyn Shaw receive the Craigavon Sports Advisory Council Male Award on behalf of their son Gareth from Councillor Alan Carson at the Craigavon Sports Awards in 2007.
Proud parents Heather and Mervyn Shaw receive the Craigavon Sports Advisory Council Male Award on behalf of their son Gareth from Councillor Alan Carson at the Craigavon Sports Awards in 2007.

In pictures: smiles of celebration bring back memories from Craigavon Sports Awards in 2007

Our latest rummage through our archives has uncovered pictures from a night of celebration at the Craigavon Sports Awards back in 2007.
By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Mar 2024, 15:54 GMT

By the looks of it everyone enjoyed the occasion to mark local achievements. Check out these photos and see if you recognise anyone.

Lurgan Mail Editor Clint Aiken presents the team of the year award on behalf of sponsors Morton Newspapers to Martin O'Neill of Parkside Snooker Club at the Craigavon Sports Awards back in 2007.

1. Sports awards

Lurgan Mail Editor Clint Aiken presents the team of the year award on behalf of sponsors Morton Newspapers to Martin O'Neill of Parkside Snooker Club at the Craigavon Sports Awards back in 2007. Photo: National World

Billy Pierson receives the service to sport award from Mayor Kenneth Twyble, Robbie Clarke, CSAC chairman, Deputy Mayor Mary McAllinden and Adrian Logan at the Craigavon Sports Awards in 2007.

2. Sports awards

Billy Pierson receives the service to sport award from Mayor Kenneth Twyble, Robbie Clarke, CSAC chairman, Deputy Mayor Mary McAllinden and Adrian Logan at the Craigavon Sports Awards in 2007. Photo: National World

Deputy Mayor Mary McAllinden presents the Councillor Mrs Mary McNally Memorial Award to the members of Lurgan Ladies Hockey Club at the Craigavon Sports Awards in 2007.

3. Sports awards

Deputy Mayor Mary McAllinden presents the Councillor Mrs Mary McNally Memorial Award to the members of Lurgan Ladies Hockey Club at the Craigavon Sports Awards in 2007. Photo: National World

Craigavon Mayor Councillor Kenneth Twyble, Robbie Clarke, CSAC chairman and Adrian Logan, Compere, present the sports bursaries to Michael Murray Thomas Martin, Kathryn Anderson and Alison Bell back in 2007.

4. Sports awards

Craigavon Mayor Councillor Kenneth Twyble, Robbie Clarke, CSAC chairman and Adrian Logan, Compere, present the sports bursaries to Michael Murray Thomas Martin, Kathryn Anderson and Alison Bell back in 2007. Photo: National World

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page