IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Trophy winners who attended the annual dinner dance and prize distribution of the Mid-Antrim Motor Club at the Country House Hotel, Kells. 1989

Kells and Connor YFC prizewinners with their trophies at parents’ and friends’ night. 1989

The Raglan Aristocrats pool team: I. Carson, G. Crothers, C. Allen R. Cairns, C. Crawfrod, K. Cairns, and A. Kerr. 1989

The Waterfall pool team ready for competition - B. Patterson, A. McKinley, O. Mulvenna, D. Abram, D. Hamill, I. Abram, F. McDonald, A. McKinley. 1989

Getting ready for the next customers at St Patrick's Church sale are Mrs V. McClelland, Mrs E O'Hara, Mrs J Weir, M. McCullough and Miss Letters. 1989

Chris Darcy (right) Youth Drama Group leader with singers of the Ballymena Youth Drama as they rehearse for their production of GCSE Jim. 1989

Mrs M Dick, Home Economics teacher at Ballymena Academy with students displaying healthy eating during the Change of Heart Open Day at the school. 1989