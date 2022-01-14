IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Here are some from the Eighties.

Youngsters pose for a picture after their mini rugby training session at Eaton Park. 1989

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Pupils and teachers from Dunfane School with some of the radio casssette players which were presented to school. 1989

A group of enthusiastic young golfers ready to compete in events at Ballymena Golf Club Captain's Day. 1989

The mini rugby team from Ballymena Academy who competed in the Northern Bank Primary Mini-Rugby Championships at Ravenhill pictured with coach Barry Coen and Northern Bank Youth Officer, Brian McKibbin. 1989

Prizewinners of the All Saints Bowling Club pictured with their trophies at their annual prizegiving dinner. 1989

Eugene Diamond of Diamond’s Newsagents, who sold the winning tickets in the Golden Egg Lotto to John Lorimer and his daughter, Jacqueline, seen here receiving their video recorders from lottery rep., A. Scott. 1989