IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are some from 2007-2008

World Champions Cullybackey Pipe Band, who had their trophies on show in the village on Saturday as locals got a chance to view their vast array of silverware. BT42-127JC

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Mr. Jack Chestnutt (second left), of Conservation Volunteers NI, receives a cheque for £580 from Mrs. Alison Parker (teacher), Mr. Robert Boyd (Principal), Adam McCartney and Jean Gracey of Cullybackey High. BT47-200AC

Paul McCroy, of Think Differently, with Cullybackey High School pupil Sarah Louise Linton demonstrating an experiment last week when the science roadshow visited the school. BT52-212AC

Billy Blair, Maine Tyres (Cullybackey), and grandson Kai; present a sponsored match ball to Ahoghill Thistle football team member, Aaron Kirk on Saturday morning. BT49-(801)H

Philip McCallon, Corey Price and Bret Wilson, from Cullybackey High School, with Adrian McLaughlin (Post Primary Education Officer, Action Renewables) during a science workshop at the Ecos Centre. BT43-239AC

Pupils from Cullybackey High School who took part in a non-uniform day to raise money for Conservation Volunteers. Included are Alison Parker and Susan Woods McAdam. BT43-229AC

Steven Barr, Steewart Harkin, Tony Patterson and James Hill, from the Cullybackey Spar, who are raising funds for the NSPCC through a sponsored carwash and various other fundraising activities. The fundraising is part of Spar's 50th Anniversary. BT36-025JM