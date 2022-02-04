IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
More every week in the Ballymena Times.
Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Here are some from 2007-2008
World Champions Cullybackey Pipe Band, who had their trophies on show in the village on Saturday as locals got a chance to view their vast array of silverware. BT42-127JC
If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.
Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?
We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.
*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.
Mr. Jack Chestnutt (second left), of Conservation Volunteers NI, receives a cheque for £580 from Mrs. Alison Parker (teacher), Mr. Robert Boyd (Principal), Adam McCartney and Jean Gracey of Cullybackey High. BT47-200AC
Paul McCroy, of Think Differently, with Cullybackey High School pupil Sarah Louise Linton demonstrating an experiment last week when the science roadshow visited the school. BT52-212AC
Billy Blair, Maine Tyres (Cullybackey), and grandson Kai; present a sponsored match ball to Ahoghill Thistle football team member, Aaron Kirk on Saturday morning. BT49-(801)H
Philip McCallon, Corey Price and Bret Wilson, from Cullybackey High School, with Adrian McLaughlin (Post Primary Education Officer, Action Renewables) during a science workshop at the Ecos Centre. BT43-239AC
Pupils from Cullybackey High School who took part in a non-uniform day to raise money for Conservation Volunteers. Included are Alison Parker and Susan Woods McAdam. BT43-229AC
Steven Barr, Steewart Harkin, Tony Patterson and James Hill, from the Cullybackey Spar, who are raising funds for the NSPCC through a sponsored carwash and various other fundraising activities. The fundraising is part of Spar's 50th Anniversary. BT36-025JM
Cullybackey girls Glory Glenholmes and Maureen Blaney liked the look of this vase at the Action Cancer antiques fair in Leighinmohr Hotel on New Years day. BT2- 841H