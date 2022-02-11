IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here are some pictures from 2006-2007

Ballee Primary School P-1 pupils pictured with their teacher Mrs. J. Adamson. BT39-016JM.

Ballee Primary School P7 pupils who entered the young writers poetry competition "A Pocketfull of Rhyme" and who will now have their poems published in a poetry anthology connected with the project. Included are the pupils' teacher Miss Logan and school principal Mrs Armour. BT47-106JC

Pupils from Ballee Primary School, who are members of the school's new Cookery Club are seen here with Sainsbury's Food Advisor Linda McKeown and teacher Mrs Lynn. BT46-104JC

Sainsbury's Food Advisor Linda McKeown, who gave a talk on healthy eating to pupils at Ballee Primary School, is seen here with some of the P1 and P5 pupils. BT45-109JC

Dietician Heather Dunlop (front centre) who gave a talk entitled 'Healthy Breaks' to staff and parents at Ballee Primary School as part of the school's 'Get A Life' week of events, is seen here with some of those who attended. Included are Mrs Wilson, Beth Gregg, Margaret Reynolds, Mrs Bell, Mrs Armour (principal), Mrs Erwin and Mrs Mark. BT22-107JC