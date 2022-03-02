IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Primary 5 and 6 pupils from The Diamond PS who took part in the schools annual Remembrance Day assembly. Included is teacher Mrs. B. McKibben. BT45-202AC

Diamond Primary School pupils who had a visit from John Broderick of Vision Express who gave a talk on eye care. Included are staff members Mrs Henry and Mrs Kenoway and Lynsey 'The Eye' from Vision Express. BT42-101JC

Pupils from Braidside Integrated Primary and Nursery School present Father Frank Diamond, with a £3,721.82 cheque. The money was raised from the Mad Hatter’s Mad Hat Day, when the children all wore hats to school. This was a colourful sight with many interesting creations. Father is on holiday from his mission in Kilulu, Tanzania. This money will be very useful in providing education of the Tanzanian children. BT27-207AC

The Diamond PS hockey team who took part in the Mid-Antrim Primary Schools league tournament. BT21-238AC