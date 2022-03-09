IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Here are some from 2008-2010.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

More Retro here:

1. Members of Ballymena Academy Hockey Club girls pictured at Raceview Karting last week where they held a fundraising event. INBT 49-815H Photo Sales

2. Pupils from Ballymena Academy and Cambridge House schools pictured with judges and officals at the Ballymena Regional heat of the Business and Professional Women's public speaking competition. INBT 47-801H Photo Sales

3. Ballymena Academy students who received the PF Martin achievement awards at a special awards assembly in the school last week. Included is school Principal Mr Ronnie Hassard (right) and Pastoral Vice Principal Mr Richard Ross. BT42-127JC Photo Sales

4. Northern Bank representatives Carol Wilson (Senior Branch Manager) and Alister McKervill (Business Banking) present Ballymena Academy senior players John Andrew and Timmy Patton with sponsorship. Photo Sales