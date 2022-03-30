IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here are some from 2007 and 2011.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Pupils from Cambridge House and St. Louis Grammar schools who received certificates after completing their Shared Education Programme. INBT04-217AC

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

The Cambridge House Under 14 hockey team pictured prior to their Schools Cup match with Methodist College. INBT03-225AC

The Cambridge House Tornado, Wingnuts and Aquila teams who competed in last week’s F1 Schools competition. The competition, in which schools have to design and make their own model cars, was held in the Ulster Transport Museum. BT51-104JC

Students from Cambridge House School who received excellent results in their A Level exams. Included is Principal Mrs. E.M. Lisk. BT34-208AC

Mrs. E.M. Lisk, Principal of Cambridge House, with students who received success in their AS level exams. BT34-207AC