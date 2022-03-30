IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

The Cambridge House Tornado, Wingnuts and Aquila teams who competed in last week’s F1 Schools competition. The competition, in which schools have to design and make their own model cars, was held in the Ulster Transport Museum. BT51-104JC
Students from Cambridge House School who received excellent results in their A Level exams. Included is Principal Mrs. E.M. Lisk. BT34-208AC
Mrs. E.M. Lisk, Principal of Cambridge House, with students who received success in their AS level exams. BT34-207AC
The winning Cambridge House team in the Innovation Online 'Dragons Den' competition. BT27-204AC