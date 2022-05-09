IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here are some from 2007 - 2010.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Awaiting their turn pupils from Seaview, Carnalbanagh and Carnlough Integrated Primary Schools watch this participant leap over the hurdles during the Monkeynastix programme in Seaview P.S. LT49-305-PR

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Mrs Killough and her P1 class at Carnalbanagh Primary School. LT39-826-PR

More Ballymena Retro here:

The Carnalbanagh Primary School P1 class with teacher Mrs Killough and classroom assistant Mrs Morrow. LT39-906-PR

Singing at the Carnalbanagh Primary School end of term concert. LT27-307-PR

The Carnalbanagh Primary School P1 class with teacher Mrs Killough and classroom assistant Mrs Morrow. LT39-906-PR

Pupils from Broughshane PS with a cheque for £320 which will be presented to Children in Need. The money was raised from donations at the schools annual Harvest Service. BT47-230AC

Hazel Nicoletti (right) who is treasurer of the Broughshane Cultural Group presents a cheque for £1600 (proceeds of a sponsored walk around the village) to Mandy Moorhead, who is leader in charge at Broughshane Youth Centre. Also included is Youth Centre leader Christine Moorhead and secretary of Broughshane Cultural Group Adrian Calderwood. BT49-109JC

Members of 1st Broughshane BB Anchor Boys at last weekend?s annual display. Included are William Barry, Kyle McCurdy, Josh Bamber, Joshua Lowry, John Greer, Stuart Wilson, Reece McComish and Robbie O?Neill. BT12-116JC

Members of the Company Section of 1st Broughshane BB Company at their 40th anniversary celebrations in 2nd Broughshane Church Hall. Included are Officer in Charge Colin Kennedy and Company Captain John Kernohan. BT12-114JC