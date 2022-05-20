IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here are some from 2007.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Keeping everyone fed on Saturday at Braidside Intergrated Primary School during the fun day event were barbie folk Anna Kennedy and Ian McKay. BTFR26-906h

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Fun with a risk factor at Braidside Intergrated Primary School on saturday morning at the fun day where these folks took their turn at rock climbing. BTFR26- 905h

Naomi, Megan and Gregory Sanderson at the face painting stall in Braidside Intergrated Primary School where Ali Donaghy was hard at work on saturday at the school fun day. BTFR26-903h

Eight-year-old Braidside Primary School pupil Tiernagh Downey, who was mascot for Saturday's match, pictured with manager Tommy Wright. BTFR11-950

Enjoying the fun of absailing at the annual fun fair at Braidside Primary School on Saturday. BT25 - 844H

Braidside Integrated Primary School pupils Caitlin Hutton, Samuel Edgar, Calendar McLarnon and Jessica Smyth present a cheque for £4,740-50 (proceeds of a sponsored ‘Mad Hair Day’ by pupils and staff at the school) to Merinda McClintock who is a staff nurse at the Neo natal Unit at Antrim Area Hospital. Also included is teacher Claire Young. BT21-101JC

Painters Alan Roberts, Alastair Donaghy, Board of Govenors; Jacqueline Donaghy and Yvonne Roberts busy on Saturday at Braidside Primary School nursery unit where they helped in the PTA tidy-up. BT19 - 821H

Braidside Integrated Primary School staff members Jean Cunningham, Seanine Hart, Tim O’Sullivan, Claire Young and Sharon Davidson who are taking part in Friday’s Swimathon to raise funds for Marie Curie Cancer Care. BT16-134JC