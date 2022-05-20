IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Naomi, Megan and Gregory Sanderson at the face painting stall in Braidside Intergrated Primary School where Ali Donaghy was hard at work on saturday at the school fun day. BTFR26-903h
Eight-year-old Braidside Primary School pupil Tiernagh Downey, who was mascot for Saturday's match, pictured with manager Tommy Wright. BTFR11-950
Enjoying the fun of absailing at the annual fun fair at Braidside Primary School on Saturday. BT25 - 844H
Braidside Integrated Primary School pupils Caitlin Hutton, Samuel Edgar, Calendar McLarnon and Jessica Smyth present a cheque for £4,740-50 (proceeds of a sponsored ‘Mad Hair Day’ by pupils and staff at the school) to Merinda McClintock who is a staff nurse at the Neo natal Unit at Antrim Area Hospital. Also included is teacher Claire Young. BT21-101JC
Painters Alan Roberts, Alastair Donaghy, Board of Govenors; Jacqueline Donaghy and Yvonne Roberts busy on Saturday at Braidside Primary School nursery unit where they helped in the PTA tidy-up. BT19 - 821H
Braidside Integrated Primary School staff members Jean Cunningham, Seanine Hart, Tim O’Sullivan, Claire Young and Sharon Davidson who are taking part in Friday’s Swimathon to raise funds for Marie Curie Cancer Care. BT16-134JC
Children and parents who took part in the Braidside Integrated Primary School Parents’ Council craft day in the school assembly hall. BT14-122JC