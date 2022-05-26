IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here are some from 2007.

Pupils from Cullybackey High School who took part in a non-uniform day to raise money for Conservation Volunteers. Included are Alison Parker and Susan Woods McAdam. BT43-229AC

Students from Cullybackey High School who achieved excellent results in their GCSE exams. BT35-202AC

Corporal Stewart of the Irish Guards with pupils of Cullybackey High School, during an Army Recruitment funday at the school. BT27-208AC

Julie Morrow, of the Cullybackey High School PTA, presents a gift to all the volunteers who help to face paint and make balloon models during the fundraising car boot sale at the school. BT24-229AC

Students from Cullybackey High School, Slemish College and Castle Towers who attended the ‘Learning Together’ workshop in Slemish College, which was organised by the NEELB Youth Service Included are Youth Leaders Pat Jordan, Jason Jordan, Heidi Johnston, Ambrose Sherry, Andy Barr, Loraine Woods and John Maloney. BT47-101JC

Past pupils from Cullybackey High School who received awards at the schools prize night. BT44-232AC