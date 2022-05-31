IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here are some from 2007.

Staff and friends from the Vivo Ahoghill who took part in a charity cycle to raise money for the NSPCC. BT44-272AC

Young members join in the fun at the CATCH Saturday Morning Club at the Wash Basin, Ahoghill. BT42-123JC

Fourtowns Primary School teacher Mrs. K. Rainey pictured with her class of P-1 pupils. BT39-013JM.

Fourtowns PS Netball team, winners of the annual Ballymena Primary Schools' Netball Association annual tournament. Presenting the award is Inspector Catherine Magee and Joanne Lennox (referee). The school also won the Primary Schools league. Included is picture is teacher in charge Mrs. J. Neeley. BT9-215AC

Chairman of the International Rugby Board and Chairman of Rugby World Cup Syd Millar, who gave a talk to pupils at the Diamond Primary School, Ahoghill. Included is Mr Millar’s granddaughter Hannah and the school’s sports Coaches Mrs Jayne Stewart and Mrs Karen Corry. BT50-111JC