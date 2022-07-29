IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here are some from 2007-2010.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Year 8 students from Slemish College who took part in the "Big School Day" along with Jane Hanna from Young Enterprise. BT37-211AC

Slemish College pupils Peter Griffiths and Gary McMeekin who have both received football scholarships to America. Peter is going to King College in Tennessee, and Gary is going to Weselyn College in Kentucky. BT27-208AC

Storyteller Liz Weir with year 8 pupils from Slemish College where she entertained them with a few stories. Included is Sarah Petrak and Miss. G. Esler. BT26-229AC

Sixth from students from local secondary and grammar schools who attended a Leadership Lunch at Slemish College last week. Included are Dr. R. Jennings (Slemish College principal), Mr. R. Totten (Cambridge House board of governors), Mr. M. Bennett (Slemish College) and Mrs. E. Lisk (Cambridge House principal). INBT45-217AC

Wenda Bristow from the Livestock and Meat Commission with Slemish College year 11 students Brian McClooney, Anjid Mohammed, Laureen Scullion and Amy Bulled, demonstrating the benefits of cooking with Northern Ireland quality assured beef and lamb. Included is home economics teacher Miss. K. McCaughey. INBT03-200AC