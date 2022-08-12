IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

By Elinor Glynn
Friday, 12th August 2022, 7:30 am

Here are some from 2007.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Freddie Kinnersley of Ballygowan Energy Fitness giving a fitness funday to Years 8 and 9 of Ballee Community High. BT47-201AC

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

Ballee High School GCSE PE/Orienteering students who set-off on Monday for a four day trip to Bushmills Outdoor Education Centre. Included is teacher Miss Kyle. BT47-117JC

Students from Ballee High School who took part in the Jeans for Genes day. Included is teacher David Fleck. BT41-222AC
Mayor of Ballymena, Cllr. Maurice Mills, with pupils from Ballee High School and Mercy College (Sligo), during their Civic Link project. BT51-224AC
Pupils from Ballee Primary School who performed their Nativity play for parents and friends in the school assembly hall last week. BT51-100JC
The Ballee Community High School rugby team with Dan Maude and Julie Dempster, who took part in Year 9 cross community rugby tournament at Eaton Park. BT48-227AC
St Patrick’s College teacher Miss McDonnell is seen here with students from St Patrick’s College, Ballee Community High School, Monaghan Collegiate and Deele College, Co Donegal who attended last week’s presentation ceremony which was held to celebrate the success of ‘Parlez-vous rugby’. Included are L-R, Megan (Ballee High School), Michael (Deele College), Joanne (Monaghan Collegiate) and Stephen (St Patrick’s). BT48-109JC
Ballee High students looking after their company "Powers Products" as looking on are judges Linda Burnside, Pamela Crawford and Laura Kerr. BT50-207AC