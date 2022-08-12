IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Students from Ballee High School who took part in the Jeans for Genes day. Included is teacher David Fleck. BT41-222AC
Mayor of Ballymena, Cllr. Maurice Mills, with pupils from Ballee High School and Mercy College (Sligo), during their Civic Link project. BT51-224AC
Pupils from Ballee Primary School who performed their Nativity play for parents and friends in the school assembly hall last week. BT51-100JC
The Ballee Community High School rugby team with Dan Maude and Julie Dempster, who took part in Year 9 cross community rugby tournament at Eaton Park. BT48-227AC
St Patrick’s College teacher Miss McDonnell is seen here with students from St Patrick’s College, Ballee Community High School, Monaghan Collegiate and Deele College, Co Donegal who attended last week’s presentation ceremony which was held to celebrate the success of ‘Parlez-vous rugby’. Included are L-R, Megan (Ballee High School), Michael (Deele College), Joanne (Monaghan Collegiate) and Stephen (St Patrick’s). BT48-109JC
Ballee High students looking after their company "Powers Products" as looking on are judges Linda Burnside, Pamela Crawford and Laura Kerr. BT50-207AC