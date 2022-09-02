IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Here are some from 2007-2008.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

More Ballymena Retro here:

1. Mrs. M. Agnew (centre) pictured with St. Louis Primary School pupils, Ian McIlfatrick, Aishah Bain, Aoife Doyle and Emma Loughran who were winner of Group "B" in the Credit Union School's Quiz. Included are, Julie Ferguson and Francis Scullion Chairman of the Ballymena Credit Union. BT5-011JM. Photo Sales

2. Pupils from St Louis Primary School who entertained visitors to the Celebration Evening held by the NEELB Education & Youth Library Sericies in Ballymena Library Headquarters. Included is teacher Mrs McDonald. BT49-102JC Photo Sales

3. Pupils from St. Mary's and St. Louis Primary Schools who took part in the Beatrix Potter Festival at Ballymena Library last week with library Assistant Roberta McAuley. Included are teachers Gabrielle Kelly and Catherine Stewart. BT3-206AC Photo Sales

4. Pupils and staff from St. Louis Primary School. BT26-238AC Photo Sales