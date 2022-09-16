IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archives

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

Here are some from 2006-2010.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Mrs Greer with pupils Tyell, Georgia, Scott and Sarah in the Nursery Unit at Harryville Primary School. BT49-119JC

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory?

We would love to see them. Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to [email protected] and we will use as many as we can in the paper.

*Note: Some pictures may have been cropped for web publication purposes.

NEELB Children’s Services Manger Kim Aiken, Eary Years Support Worker Eileen Russell, NEELB staff member Anne Connolly and Harryville Primary School principal Mrs Meakle are seen here with pupils from the school’s nursery section at last week’s launch of the “My Treasure Chest” scheme. Included are Harryville P.S. nursery staff members Miss Ritchie, Mrs McKenna and Miss Crawford. BT42-100JC

More Ballymena Retro here:

Pupils from Harryville PS and nursery unit with staff celebrating the schools 75th anniversary. BT23-272AC

Heather Millar, of Marie Curie, receives a cheque for £600 from Hanna Wylie, on behalf of the pupils of Dunclug Nursery proceeds of a sponsored tricycle ride. Included are Anne McCracken, Valerie Dundee, Gail Bishop and Anne Boal. BT21-283AC

Venessa and Nigel Reavey from the Happy Hedgehog Rescue Centre pictured with children on their visit to Ballymena Nursery School. BT6-001JM.

Beth Clyde, Broughshane Branch Library Manager and Maureen McGaughey, Ballymena District Manafer, NEELB librtary Service pictured with Broughshane Nursery Unit staff members, Mrs Hastings and Mrs. McAleese with children who were presented with "Treasure Chests" at a Story Time event . BT50-007JM.

Venessa and Nigel Reavy, from the Happy Hedgehog Rescue Centre, with children from Ballymena Nursery School, where they brought Harry the Hedgehog for the children to see. BT44-240AC

Children from Little Rays Nursery and Playgroup with members of Ballymena Fire Brigade who visited the group last week. BT19-206AC

Eileen McKeever, Aodain MacSheafraidh, Marie Mhic Coimnigh and Tony Molvenna join parents and pupils of Naiscoil Choin Ri Uladh nursery group who graduated last week in Dunclug Community Centre. BTFR27-805h