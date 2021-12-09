IN PICTURES: Take a trip down memory lane

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.
1.
John Doran (CJs Snooker Club) presented new strips to Colin Dowds and Neil Honeyford from Seapatrick Under-11 team in 1996. Also included are George McCallister and Robery Clydesale
2.
Anna Marie Hillen picked up the shields for Business Studies, Geography, highest overall GCSE results and the English Cup from guest Frank Mulligan at the St Patrick's High School prize night in 1996
3.
Seapatrick 'A' team at the RUC Community Affairs five a side tournament in 1996
4.
Wendy Wilson Suzanne Kelly, Stephanie Martin. Alsion Henry, and Caroline Porter at the Carnew Primary school nativity play in 1996