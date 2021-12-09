IN PICTURES: Take a trip down memory lane

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.
Pupils from Parkview School on stage in 1970
Violet Keery and members of the Lisburn Health Studio at their annual dinner in the Woodlands Hotel in 1970
Mrs Cowan, Mrs Zita Lyle and Miss Madeline Allen enjoyig a night out in 1970
;Whiskey Wives' hand over a cheque for £20 towards the Bowling Club for local visually impaired people. Accepting the cheque in 1970 was club treasurer Mrs McKinley