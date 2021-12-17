Prizewinner at the Lagan Valley open handicap squash tournament in 1993
IN PICTURES: Take a trip down memory lane

Take a look back at the years gone by with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Friday, 17th December 2021, 12:40 pm

1.

Northern Ireland Weight Watcher of the Year Janet McLarnon was the guest speaker at Crumlin Weight Watchers Club in 1993, She is pictured with club leader Bernie McConagby

2.

Action from a mini rugby game between Lisburn and Dromore in 1993

3.

Stephanie Reid, Gillian Law, and Connor Bunting put on a puppet show with Phil Spellacy during the Lisburn Community Festival in 1993

4.

Lisburn dancer Christine Brown performed in the Sound of Music at the Grand Opera House in 1993

