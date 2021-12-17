IN PICTURES: Take a trip down memory lane

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected]
Northern Ireland Weight Watcher of the Year Janet McLarnon was the guest speaker at Crumlin Weight Watchers Club in 1993, She is pictured with club leader Bernie McConagby
Action from a mini rugby game between Lisburn and Dromore in 1993
Stephanie Reid, Gillian Law, and Connor Bunting put on a puppet show with Phil Spellacy during the Lisburn Community Festival in 1993
Lisburn dancer Christine Brown performed in the Sound of Music at the Grand Opera House in 1993