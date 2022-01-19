IN PICTURES: Take a trip down memory lane

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected]
Canon Roderick West, President of St. Johns, Moira, Bowling Club, receives the Thomas Hull Memorial Cup from members of his family. Thomas was a member of the club for over 20 years. They are from left, George Kennedy,club secretary, Sadie White, Chairperson, Jacob Hull, a cousin, Jean Hull, sister in law, Martin Hull, nephew and Julie Hull, neice. LM38-101gc.
Craigavon Sainbury's manager Nathan Portess give sports equipment to Moira Primary School as part of Sainsbury's Active Kids. US39-505CO
At the opening of the new Karan Francis Beauty Clinic in Moira is Margaret Lavery, Denise Martin, Grace Mercer, and Elaine Roberts US44-409PM Pic by Paul Murphy
Graham Brady MP, who resigned from the Conservative front bench over the 'grammar school issue', was in Northern Ireland yesterday visiting grammar schools in Dungannon and Lisburn. Graham Brady chats with Frends School pupils Alex Redpath (Upper 6th) and Kerry Gilbert (Year 14). Picture: Diane Magill
