IN PICTURES: Take a trip down memory lane

1.
Who's getting the last steak? Nan McCaw, Jack Moore, Ernie McCaw and Kenny Poots at the Cancer Research, Dromore Branch, BBQ in Dromore Rugby Club. BL24-607dmcw
2.
Boys from Dromore Youth football club present Relay for Life organiser Marjorie Dale with a cheque for £1500, proceeds from sponsored events and a fun day at Dromore Leisure Centre. Included are Gavin Beck, coach, and David Wright, club secretary. BL24-157MC
3.
The Downey Clan pictured at the Banbridge CC Charity Cycle in aid o fDromore Red Cross Dromore and Bannvale SEC held on Scarva Tow Path BL24-214EB
4.
Lynn Bradfield and the Reverend Gary Trueman from the Lots A Tots parent and toddler group at the Banbridge Road Presbyterian Church Dromore present bibles to children who are leaving the group this year to move on to primary school. Included are Matthew Stewart Daniel Hooke, Jessica Oldham, Rachel Rooney and Beth Bradfield. BL24-128MC