Pupils from Dromore High School along with some of the equipment which has been purchased with the help of the local Super Valu. Included are pupils Pamela Gibson, Gemma Clark, and Ryan Adair along with Stormont minister Edwin Poots, John Wilkinson, High School principal, and Russell Miller, Super Valu proprietor. BL25-123MC
IN PICTURES: Take a trip down memory lane

Take a look back at the years gone by with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 7:00 am

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Email [email protected] or [email protected]

1.

Who's getting the last steak? Nan McCaw, Jack Moore, Ernie McCaw and Kenny Poots at the Cancer Research, Dromore Branch, BBQ in Dromore Rugby Club. BL24-607dmcw

2.

Boys from Dromore Youth football club present Relay for Life organiser Marjorie Dale with a cheque for £1500, proceeds from sponsored events and a fun day at Dromore Leisure Centre. Included are Gavin Beck, coach, and David Wright, club secretary. BL24-157MC

3.

The Downey Clan pictured at the Banbridge CC Charity Cycle in aid o fDromore Red Cross Dromore and Bannvale SEC held on Scarva Tow Path BL24-214EB

4.

Lynn Bradfield and the Reverend Gary Trueman from the Lots A Tots parent and toddler group at the Banbridge Road Presbyterian Church Dromore present bibles to children who are leaving the group this year to move on to primary school. Included are Matthew Stewart Daniel Hooke, Jessica Oldham, Rachel Rooney and Beth Bradfield. BL24-128MC

