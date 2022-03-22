In pictures: The Way We Were

4.

Nicci Kenna from Finaghy and her six-year-old niece, Amanda Kennedy, with Official Unionist election worker Marilyn Moody when she arrived to cast her vote in the polling station in Gerrage Community Centre, Finaghy, in March 1982. It was the hall in which the late MP for South Belfast, the Reverend Robert Bradford, was murdered in November 1981. Picture: News Letter archives