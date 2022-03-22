In pictures: The Way We Were

This week’s collection of old photos from 1982.
One photograph features Mr Ernest Baird, leader of the United Ulster Unionist Party, pictured at the annual conference in Lisburn Orange Hall in April 1982, with Mr Jim Fisher, left, Dr Tom Carson and Mr John Dunlop MP.
While in another photograph from March 1982 is from at an Ayrshire cattle show and sale which was held at Ballyclare, included is Mr Charles Suffern from Crumlin, and his son John, whose cow one the Ulster Championship cup.
Pictured in March 1982 at an Ayrshire cattle show and sale which was held at Ballyclare is auctioneer Tom Symington who is seen presenting the Ulster Championship cup to Charles Suffern from Crumlin. Also in the picture with the supreme champion is John Suffern. Picture: Farming Life/News Letter archives
Queenâ€TMs University students Hilary Sockett of Greyabbey, Co Down, and June Creagmile of Hillsborough, Co Down, who took part in the Irish Universities Riding Clubâ€TMs championships at Sweet Wall Stables, Templepatrick at the end of February 1981. Picture: News Letter archives
Barry Ross, second right, receiving cheques for the sponsorship of two races at the Maze in February 1981 â€“ the Allied Irish Bank Hurdle and the Allied Irish Finance Steeplechase â€“ from Mr McElroy, second left, general manager, AIB, Northern Area, Stanley Nash, right, general manager, AIB. Included is Bob Gunning, left, regional manager, AIB. Picture: News Letter archives
Nicci Kenna from Finaghy and her six-year-old niece, Amanda Kennedy, with Official Unionist election worker Marilyn Moody when she arrived to cast her vote in the polling station in Gerrage Community Centre, Finaghy, in March 1982. It was the hall in which the late MP for South Belfast, the Reverend Robert Bradford, was murdered in November 1981. Picture: News Letter archives