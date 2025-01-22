Larne Grammar: 33 fab photos from school formals between 2007 and 2013

By Helena McManus
Published 22nd Jan 2025, 15:15 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 15:41 BST
A delve into the Larne Times archive has provided photos from Larne Grammar School formals in years gone by.

Former pupils are featured at the events in Galgorm Manor in 2013, the Culloden Hotel in 2012 and 2010, and the Rosspark Hotel in 2007.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

Smiling for the camera at the Larne Grammar School formal in 2013 were (from left) Sarah Booth, Lynsey Millar, Kerry McIlwaine, Gemma Crawford and Kerrie Anderson. INLT 10-033-PSB

1. School formal

Smiling for the camera at the Larne Grammar School formal in 2013 were (from left) Sarah Booth, Lynsey Millar, Kerry McIlwaine, Gemma Crawford and Kerrie Anderson. INLT 10-033-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Kirsty Hamilton and Jonathan McNeill at the 2012 Larne Grammar School formal in the Culloden Hotel. INLT 08-371-PR

2. School formal

Kirsty Hamilton and Jonathan McNeill at the 2012 Larne Grammar School formal in the Culloden Hotel. INLT 08-371-PR Photo: P. Rippon

David Fitzsimons and Hannah Smyth pictured at the Larne Grammar School formal in Galgorm Manor in 2013. INLT 10-025-PSB

3. School formal

David Fitzsimons and Hannah Smyth pictured at the Larne Grammar School formal in Galgorm Manor in 2013. INLT 10-025-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Melissa Mills, Carla Montgomery, Kim McCallum and Rebecca Johnston at the Larne Grammar School formal in Galgorm Manor, 2013. INLT 10-026-PSB

4. School formal

Melissa Mills, Carla Montgomery, Kim McCallum and Rebecca Johnston at the Larne Grammar School formal in Galgorm Manor, 2013. INLT 10-026-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice