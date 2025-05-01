Larne Grammar School’s 2009 fashion show in 17 stylish photos

Photos from the Larne Times archive show the young people modelling clothes from K2, New Look, SD Kells and Wear It Out, with Miss Northern Ireland 2008 Judith Wilson on hand to offer advice.
The fundraiser also featured the school dance troupe – and whether still a fashionista or not, enjoy this trip back in time along the catwalk.
Rachel Hamilton, and Lynsey Turner pictured with Miss Northern Ireland 2008 Judith Wilson at the Larne Grammar School fashion show in 2009. LT49-339-PR Photo: Peter Rippon
Ellen Cross, Emma Jones, Abigaile Adamson and Shannon McNeill in New Look outfits for the fashion show for Larne Grammar School hockey funds in 2009. LT49-335-PR Photo: Peter Rippon
Jodie Nelson, Kiera McKay, Georgia Logan and Naomi Murray taking part in the fashion show for Larne Grammar School hockey funds. LT49-334-PR Photo: Peter Rippon
Emma Millar, Nicole Davison, Louise Maxwell and Kim Paisley all set for the catwalk. LT49-336-PR Photo: Peter Rippon