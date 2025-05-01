Larne Grammar School’s 2009 fashion show in 17 stylish photos

By The Newsroom
Published 1st May 2025, 18:15 BST
Updated 1st May 2025, 21:13 BST
Larne Grammar School pupils took part in a stylish event in aid of the school hockey team in 2009.

Photos from the Larne Times archive show the young people modelling clothes from K2, New Look, SD Kells and Wear It Out, with Miss Northern Ireland 2008 Judith Wilson on hand to offer advice.

The fundraiser also featured the school dance troupe – and whether still a fashionista or not, enjoy this trip back in time along the catwalk.

Rachel Hamilton, and Lynsey Turner pictured with Miss Northern Ireland 2008 Judith Wilson at the Larne Grammar School fashion show in 2009. LT49-339-PR

1. Fashion Show

Rachel Hamilton, and Lynsey Turner pictured with Miss Northern Ireland 2008 Judith Wilson at the Larne Grammar School fashion show in 2009. LT49-339-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

Ellen Cross, Emma Jones, Abigaile Adamson and Shannon McNeill in New Look outfits for the fashion show for Larne Grammar School hockey funds in 2009. LT49-335-PR

2. Fashion Show

Ellen Cross, Emma Jones, Abigaile Adamson and Shannon McNeill in New Look outfits for the fashion show for Larne Grammar School hockey funds in 2009. LT49-335-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

Jodie Nelson, Kiera McKay, Georgia Logan and Naomi Murray taking part in the fashion show for Larne Grammar School hockey funds. LT49-334-PR

3. Fashion Show

Jodie Nelson, Kiera McKay, Georgia Logan and Naomi Murray taking part in the fashion show for Larne Grammar School hockey funds. LT49-334-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

Emma Millar, Nicole Davison, Louise Maxwell and Kim Paisley all set for the catwalk. LT49-336-PR

4. Fashion Show

Emma Millar, Nicole Davison, Louise Maxwell and Kim Paisley all set for the catwalk. LT49-336-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:New Look
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice