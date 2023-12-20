Linen gift to royal newly-weds

​EVERY county of Northern Ireland sent specimens of linen to Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten, Duke of Edinburgh, on the occasion of their wedding on 20th November 1947.

​It was reported at the monthly meeting of Banbridge Urban Council on Monday 3rd November 1947 that the sum of £73 Os. 3d. had been subscribed by the town and district towards Ulster’s gift to the Princess – the second highest amount in Co. Down, with Dromore topping the list.

Mr. W. Logan JP, chairman, thanked all who had contributed and added that the amount had been forwarded to the hon. Treasurer for County Down.

The Chronicle reported ahead of the wedding that the specimens of linen to be presented to the royal couple as a wedding gift were to be displayed in Belfast and throughout Northern Ireland.

A signal honour has been conferred on Banbridge at being selected as the town in which part of Ulster’s wedding gift to H.R.H. Princess Elizabeth will be on public view.

Following the royal wedding, the Chronicle reported that the girls of Form III at Banbrige Academy had sent a telegram of greetings and good wishes to the Princess.

The headmaster, Dr. W. Crowe, received a reply from the Private Secretary, Buckingham Palace, as follows; “The princess Elizabeth desires to thank all those who joined with you in sending the very kind message of good wishes which gave Her Royal Highness much pleasure.”

Amongst the gifts sent to the Prince from Ulster was one from Miss Astrid McKee, Newry Road, Gilford.

School children were given a holiday on the day of the wedding.

The Chronicle also explained that local people had been very impressed with the display of linen specimens due to be sent to the royal couple: