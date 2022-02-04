Looking back in time - 1981

They include a photograph of librarians inside an old red brick library on the Donegall Road in Belfast. From this site books were supplied to every school, from nursery school right through to secondary school.

Another photograph show former Irish international rugby player Syd Millar who was a guest of the Belfast Rotary Club in January 1981. With him is club president, Gordon Millington.

Meanwhile, we also have a fascinating old photograph of John De Lorean with one of his cars at his plant at Dunmurry in 1981.

The News Letter commented: “The success of the drive for sales is crucial factor in the province’s battle for a sound industrial future.”

