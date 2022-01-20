Viewing some of the art work on display at Maghera High School open night in 2007 were Katie and Hannah.
Maghera High School open night pictures that will roll back the years

School open nights are always exciting for P7 pupils with so much to see and do.

By Valerie Martin
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 3:39 pm

We’ve delved into the Mid Ulster Mail archives to find some more pictures from the past and uncovered this selection from Maghera High School’s open night in 2007.

Have a look and see if you spot anyone you recognise.

1.

Laura, Christine and Kyle pictured in the art department during Maghera High School open night in 2007.

2.

Megan and Shannon who enjoyed the technology suite during Maghera High School open night.

3.

Aaron takes a closure inspection of one of the displays on show in the technology suite at Maghera High School open evening in 2007. Included in the picture is student Sharon.

4.

Kyle, Holly and Sasha enjoying the open night.

