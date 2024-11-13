Here we take a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times for a snapshot of life in the GB in the early 2000s.
See if you can recognise anyone...
1. RETRO
Erin Greer, Coutryen McAllister, Ellie Termonia and Chloe McIntyre, all members of Dunluce Girls' Brigade, in Bushmills in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
Lyndsey McKeown, a member of 357th Dunluce Presbyterian Church Girls' Brigade Company, receiving her Brigader Brooch from her mum, Joanne, at the annual display in Dunluce Church hall in 2010. Also included is Captain, Jean Sharpe. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
Jean Sharpe (centre) Captain of Dunluce Presbyterian Girls' Brigade Company, presents a cheque for £330 to Margaret Binnie (right) chairman of the Coleraine and District branch of UNICEF and Christine Adams, secretary of the branch, at the annual display of the Company in Dunlucre Presbyterian Church hall in 2010. The money was raised following a district service in Dunluce at the end of February. Photo: N I WORLD
4. RETRO
Members of Dunluce Presbyterian Church Girls' Brigade pictured at their annual display in Dunluce Church hall in 2010. Included are Captain, Jean Sharpe, officers and Rev. Canon George Graham, special guest, at Rector, Dunluce Parish Church. Photo: NI WORLD
