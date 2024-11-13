MEMORIES: 18 photos from the archives looking back at life for members of north coast Girls' Brigades units

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Nov 2024, 15:18 GMT
It was a large part of many girls’ lives in the Causeway Coast and Glens area – the Girls’ Brigade.

Here we take a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times for a snapshot of life in the GB in the early 2000s.

See if you can recognise anyone...

Erin Greer, Coutryen McAllister, Ellie Termonia and Chloe McIntyre, all members of Dunluce Girls' Brigade, in Bushmills in 2009.

Lyndsey McKeown, a member of 357th Dunluce Presbyterian Church Girls' Brigade Company, receiving her Brigader Brooch from her mum, Joanne, at the annual display in Dunluce Church hall in 2010. Also included is Captain, Jean Sharpe.

Jean Sharpe (centre) Captain of Dunluce Presbyterian Girls' Brigade Company, presents a cheque for £330 to Margaret Binnie (right) chairman of the Coleraine and District branch of UNICEF and Christine Adams, secretary of the branch, at the annual display of the Company in Dunlucre Presbyterian Church hall in 2010. The money was raised following a district service in Dunluce at the end of February.

Members of Dunluce Presbyterian Church Girls' Brigade pictured at their annual display in Dunluce Church hall in 2010. Included are Captain, Jean Sharpe, officers and Rev. Canon George Graham, special guest, at Rector, Dunluce Parish Church.

