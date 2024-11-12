MEMORIES: 19 photos from the archives looking back at life for members of Causeway Coast Girls' Brigades units

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Nov 2024, 15:54 GMT
It was a large part of many girls’ lives in the Causeway Coast and Glens area – the Girls’ Brigade.

Here we take a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times for a snapshot of life in the GB in the early 2000s.

See if you can recognise anyone...

Megan Steen, Chantelle Murdoch, Samantha Mairs, and Danielle Black who were presented with their Duke of Edinburgh Silver awards at Macosquin Girls' Brigade annual display in 2008.

1. RETRO

Megan Steen, Chantelle Murdoch, Samantha Mairs, and Danielle Black who were presented with their Duke of Edinburgh Silver awards at Macosquin Girls' Brigade annual display in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD

Karen Adams, Aimee Quinn, and Jordan McKee who were presented with their Duke of Edinburgh Bronze awards at Macosquin Girls' Brigade annual display in 2008.

2. RETRO

Karen Adams, Aimee Quinn, and Jordan McKee who were presented with their Duke of Edinburgh Bronze awards at Macosquin Girls' Brigade annual display in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD

Holy Trinity Church Girls' Brigade Portrush pictured in 2008 with the bags of clothes which they collected as part of the Coleraine Borough Council's 'Cash for Clobber' re-cycling clothes and textiles scheme for which the council will give £2 per bag towards the company. Included are company leaders, Joyce Dillon, Lynsey Lyons, Emma McIntyre, captain, Debbie Maddox, and Jan Haslam.

3. RETRO

Holy Trinity Church Girls' Brigade Portrush pictured in 2008 with the bags of clothes which they collected as part of the Coleraine Borough Council's 'Cash for Clobber' re-cycling clothes and textiles scheme for which the council will give £2 per bag towards the company. Included are company leaders, Joyce Dillon, Lynsey Lyons, Emma McIntyre, captain, Debbie Maddox, and Jan Haslam. Photo: NI WORLD

DISPLAY TIME...Holy Trinity Church Girls' Brigade company and officers pictured before their annual display in 2010.

4. RETRO

DISPLAY TIME...Holy Trinity Church Girls' Brigade company and officers pictured before their annual display in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesCauseway CoastColeraine
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice