An exhibition charting the vital role Sherwood Medical played in the business and social life of Ballymoney will open on October 2.

The Ballymoney Museum exhibition will feature photographs, artefacts, personal stories, and archival materials.

The launch evening will include refreshments and a chance for visitors to explore the exhibition before it opens to the general public on October 3. Admission is free, and all are welcome. Exhibition will run until January 3, 2026.

New exhibition launches at Ballymoney Museum celebrating the legacy of Sherwood Medical. CREDIT CCH MUSEUMS SERVICE

A special "Sherwood Stories Evening" will take place at Ballymoney Museum on Thursday, October 16. This relaxed and informal event is an opportunity for former employees and their families to come together, share memories, and reminisce about life at Sherwood Medical.

Attendees will be able to browse archival material, enjoy light refreshments, and contribute to a growing history collection that honours the Sherwood legacy.

To book via Eventbrite visit: https://bit.ly/4pBl6F3 email [email protected] or call 028 276 60230.