Memories of Portstewart's Red Sails Festivals from years gone by

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jun 2024, 12:18 BST
Portstewart’s Red Sails Festival is a popular event in the summer programme on the Causeway Coast.

As the organisers get ready for this year’s festival which runs from 21-27 July, we take a look back at some memories of past fun festivals.

See who you can spot...

HOLDING COURT...Festival King and Queen, Darren Bowyer and Carolyn Morrow pictured during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart in 2007

1. NOSTALGIA

HOLDING COURT...Festival King and Queen, Darren Bowyer and Carolyn Morrow pictured during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart in 2007 Photo: NI WORLD

BROLLY GOOD SHOW...Cora Lagan smiles for the camera during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart in 2007

2. RETRO

BROLLY GOOD SHOW...Cora Lagan smiles for the camera during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart in 2007 Photo: NI WORLD

KID'S STUFF...Jayne Milligan pictured during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart in 2007

3. RETRO

KID'S STUFF...Jayne Milligan pictured during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart in 2007 Photo: NI WORLD

MUM'S THE WORD...Paula Hutchinson and her daughter Paige pictured during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart in 2007.

4. RETRO

MUM'S THE WORD...Paula Hutchinson and her daughter Paige pictured during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesCauseway Coast