As the organisers get ready for this year’s festival which runs from 21-27 July, we take a look back at some memories of past fun festivals.
1. NOSTALGIA
HOLDING COURT...Festival King and Queen, Darren Bowyer and Carolyn Morrow pictured during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart in 2007 Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
BROLLY GOOD SHOW...Cora Lagan smiles for the camera during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart in 2007 Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
KID'S STUFF...Jayne Milligan pictured during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart in 2007 Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
MUM'S THE WORD...Paula Hutchinson and her daughter Paige pictured during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart in 2007. Photo: NI WORLD