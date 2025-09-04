Memory lane: a look back at first days in primary schools around Ballymena in 2017

By Helena McManus
Published 4th Sep 2025, 16:02 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 16:27 BST
Starting primary school is a big step for little ones and their families and over the years, the Ballymena Times photographers have captured those precious memories.

We’ve delved into the archives and turned up this great selection of P1 pupils at various schools in and around Ballymena in 2017.

It’s sure to bring back a few memories.

Braidside Integrated Primary School P1 pupils in 2017 with staff members Mrs Heffron and Mrs Christie.

1. School days

Braidside Integrated Primary School P1 pupils in 2017 with staff members Mrs Heffron and Mrs Christie. Photo: McIlwaine Media

Portglenone Primary School P1 class in 2017 with teacher Mrs McAlonan (left) and classroom assistant Mrs Bonnar.

2. School days

Portglenone Primary School P1 class in 2017 with teacher Mrs McAlonan (left) and classroom assistant Mrs Bonnar. Photo: McIlwaine Media

St Paul's PS Ahoghill P1 class in 2017 with teacher Mrs McFadden.

3. School days

St Paul's PS Ahoghill P1 class in 2017 with teacher Mrs McFadden. Photo: McIlwaine Media

Braidside Integrated Primary School P1 pupils in 2017 with teacher Miss O'Kane (right) and classroom assistant Miss Millar.

4. School days

Braidside Integrated Primary School P1 pupils in 2017 with teacher Miss O'Kane (right) and classroom assistant Miss Millar. Photo: McIlwaine Media

