NOSTALGIA: 16 memory-jogging photos from festive fun in Coleraine and Ballymoney

By The Newsroom
Published 5th Dec 2024, 12:27 BST
With the Christmas party season here again, a delve into the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times archive has served up reminders of previous events.

Among those featured in our look back at Christmas festivites are revellers at the Royal Court and Kellys Hotels in Portrush and the Manor Hotel in Ballymoney.

These fun events took place between 2006 and 2010. See if you can recognise anyone...

LINE UP. Sammy McClements and friends, pictured at the Glebe Rangers Supporters Club Christmas dinner in the Manor Hotel in 2008

1. RETRO

LINE UP. Sammy McClements and friends, pictured at the Glebe Rangers Supporters Club Christmas dinner in the Manor Hotel in 2008 Photo: NI WORLD

Jackie 'Torrie' Morrison and company seem to be in the party mood at the Glebe Rangers Supporters Club Christmas dinner at the Manor Hotel in 2008.

2. RETRO

Jackie 'Torrie' Morrison and company seem to be in the party mood at the Glebe Rangers Supporters Club Christmas dinner at the Manor Hotel in 2008. Photo: NI WORLD

Glebeside Community Association pictured at their Christmas Dinner in the Manor Hotel in 2006.

3. RETRO

Glebeside Community Association pictured at their Christmas Dinner in the Manor Hotel in 2006. Photo: NI WORLD

BAYVIEW BUNCH...Trevor Kane, proprietor of The Bayview Hotel, and his staff enjoying the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) North East Branch Christmas Dinner in Kelly's, Portrush in 2010.

4. RETRO

BAYVIEW BUNCH...Trevor Kane, proprietor of The Bayview Hotel, and his staff enjoying the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) North East Branch Christmas Dinner in Kelly's, Portrush in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaColerainePortrush
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice