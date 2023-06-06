Register
TAKE A SEAT...Joe Armstrong from Kilrea pictured relaxing during the Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Show in 2008

Nostalgia - 17 photos of Garvagh Clydesdale show

Here we take a walk down memory lane and look through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.
By Una Culkin
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:35 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:36 BST

This week, we go back to 2008 and the hugely popular Garvagh Clydesdale Show.

TALKING SHOP...Willie Allen and Alex McMullan have a chat at the Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Show in 2008

PRIDE AND JOY...Jackie Hunter from Aghadowey pictured with his tractor during the Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Show in 2008

GETTING STUCK IN...Helpers Adrian and Robin McQuillan pictured during the Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Show in 2008

BANK ON US...David Patterson pictured with his horse Holly Bank Primrose during the Garvagh Clydesdale and Vintage Show in 2008

