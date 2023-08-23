With the exam results on the horizon, here’s a selection of GCSE celebrations from Larne schools between 2012 and 2018.
A delve into the Larne Times archive produced photos of young people enjoying success at Larne Grammar School, Larne High School, and St Killian’s College – can you spot anyone you know?
1. Results Day
Clara Clenaghan with her son, Matthew who attained 9 A stars and 1 A in his GCSE exams at Larne Grammar School in 2018. INLT 35-007-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
2. Results Day
St Killians College vice-principal, Mrs Eileen McKay (right) and Mr Padraig McIlwaine (left) are pictured with a group of top GCSE achievers in 2015. INLT 34-018-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
3. Results Day
Pauline and Alex Stevenson smile for the camera after Alex received 1 A, 3 Bs, 3 Cs and 1 BC in her GCSE exams at Larne High School in 2018. INLT 35-015-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
4. Results Day
Pictured in 2014 are Larne Grammar School students, Kiera McKay, who received 6A stars and 4As in her GCSE exams; Katie Clements, who received 3A stars, 4As and 4Bs, and Naomi Murray, who got 5A stars and 5As. INLT 36-003-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne