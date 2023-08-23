Register
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Pictured on GCSE results day 2015 at Larne High School were Louise Jamison, Sophie Craig, Karen Norris, Ashleigh Morrow, Katie McMullan and Rachael Forsythe. INLT 34-009-PSB Photo: Phillip ByrnePictured on GCSE results day 2015 at Larne High School were Louise Jamison, Sophie Craig, Karen Norris, Ashleigh Morrow, Katie McMullan and Rachael Forsythe. INLT 34-009-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
Pictured on GCSE results day 2015 at Larne High School were Louise Jamison, Sophie Craig, Karen Norris, Ashleigh Morrow, Katie McMullan and Rachael Forsythe. INLT 34-009-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Nostalgia: 18 memory-jogging photos of Larne pupils receiving GCSE results from 2012-2018

With the exam results on the horizon, here’s a selection of GCSE celebrations from Larne schools between 2012 and 2018.
By Helena McManus
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:15 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 12:25 BST

A delve into the Larne Times archive produced photos of young people enjoying success at Larne Grammar School, Larne High School, and St Killian’s College – can you spot anyone you know?

Clara Clenaghan with her son, Matthew who attained 9 A stars and 1 A in his GCSE exams at Larne Grammar School in 2018. INLT 35-007-PSB

1. Results Day

Clara Clenaghan with her son, Matthew who attained 9 A stars and 1 A in his GCSE exams at Larne Grammar School in 2018. INLT 35-007-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

St Killians College vice-principal, Mrs Eileen McKay (right) and Mr Padraig McIlwaine (left) are pictured with a group of top GCSE achievers in 2015. INLT 34-018-PSB

2. Results Day

St Killians College vice-principal, Mrs Eileen McKay (right) and Mr Padraig McIlwaine (left) are pictured with a group of top GCSE achievers in 2015. INLT 34-018-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Pauline and Alex Stevenson smile for the camera after Alex received 1 A, 3 Bs, 3 Cs and 1 BC in her GCSE exams at Larne High School in 2018. INLT 35-015-PSB

3. Results Day

Pauline and Alex Stevenson smile for the camera after Alex received 1 A, 3 Bs, 3 Cs and 1 BC in her GCSE exams at Larne High School in 2018. INLT 35-015-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Pictured in 2014 are Larne Grammar School students, Kiera McKay, who received 6A stars and 4As in her GCSE exams; Katie Clements, who received 3A stars, 4As and 4Bs, and Naomi Murray, who got 5A stars and 5As. INLT 36-003-PSB

4. Results Day

Pictured in 2014 are Larne Grammar School students, Kiera McKay, who received 6A stars and 4As in her GCSE exams; Katie Clements, who received 3A stars, 4As and 4Bs, and Naomi Murray, who got 5A stars and 5As. INLT 36-003-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaLarne