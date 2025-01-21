Nostalgia: 18 photos of Burns Night celebrations around Coleraine and Ballymoney

Published 21st Jan 2025, 14:42 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 15:49 GMT
A delve into the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times archive has provided photos from Burns Night events from all over the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Burns Night, or Burns Supper, is a celebration of the life of Robert Burns, Scotland's national poet, on January 25.

It's a time to enjoy Scottish food, drink, and poetry, and to feel a sense of connection to Scotland.

See if you recognise anyone here...

THREE UP THREE DOWN. Pictured at a 'Burns Night' held at Ballymoney RBL in 2010 and organised by the Kingdom of Dalriada Ulster/Scots Society are (back left), Jonathan Crawford, Victoria Murray, Sam Crawford, Andrea White (front left), Yvonne White and Phil White.

Members of Ballymoney Evergreen Club pose for the Times at a Burns Night held in 2010.

BURNS NIGHT FUN...The special guests pictured at the Burns Night Supper at Ballywillan Orange Hall are, James McGeeghan, Pearl Adams Samuel Kane, Rae Campbell, Mathew Warwick and William Adams in 2011.

SCOT TO BE GOOD FUN...Beth Mairs, Lorna Wilmot, Betty McClements and Ann Duncan enjoying the Burns Night Supper at Ballywillan Orange Hall in 2011.

