NOSTALGIA: 21 photos of Christmas festive fun in Bushmills

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Dec 2024, 11:42 BST
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas...

...so we’ve been taking a look back through our photographic archives at Christmas festivities from the towns and villages of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough.

This time we focus on Bushmills – Christmas plays, fares, dinners and much more. See if you recognise anyone...

DRESSED UP .Key Stage 1 pupils at Bushmills PS. who held their Christmas concert in 2010.

1. DRETRO

DRESSED UP .Key Stage 1 pupils at Bushmills PS. who held their Christmas concert in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

ROLE PLAY. Two pupils from Bushmills PS who along with their KS1 classmates performed their Christmas concert at the school in 2010

2. RETRO

ROLE PLAY. Two pupils from Bushmills PS who along with their KS1 classmates performed their Christmas concert at the school in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD

Gloria Gault and Elizabeth Moffett of Homemade Goodies pictured at the Christmas Craft Fair held at Bushmills Distillery in aid of Chest, Heart & Stroke in 2009

3. RETRO

Gloria Gault and Elizabeth Moffett of Homemade Goodies pictured at the Christmas Craft Fair held at Bushmills Distillery in aid of Chest, Heart & Stroke in 2009 Photo: NI WORLD

Key Stage 1 children of Bushmills PS pictured as Nativity Characters at their Christmas Play in 2010.

4. RETRO

Key Stage 1 children of Bushmills PS pictured as Nativity Characters at their Christmas Play in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaBushmillsCauseway Coast
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice